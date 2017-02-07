UNISSA holds Qiyamullail, Al-Fatihah Clinic

THE Student Affairs Section and the Student Representative Council (MPP) of Universiti Islam Sultan Sharif Ali (UNISSA) recently held a Qiyamullail during mass Subuh prayer and participated in the Bandarku Ceria activities.

The Qiyamullail event which included Zikir and Selawat marked the beginning of the two-day event which began on February 4 at UNISSA’s temporary Surau, according to a press release.

In a knowledge sharing session for students, a Takzirah titled ‘Learning from the Muslim Warriors’ was presented by Siti Julaiha binti Puasa, a third-year undergraduate student from the Faculty of Syariah and Law.

The activity aimed at promoting the stories and history of Prophet Muhammad’s (pbuh) old friends as role models.

On Sunday, the students performed mass Subuh prayer at Jame’ ‘Asr Hassanil Bolkiah to enliven the mosque and to generate a sense of love towards the place of worship.

The event continued with an aerobic exercise led by Muhamad Ikhwan bin Syahmi of the MPP’s Sports and Logistic Unit, followed by cycling and walking towards the Taman Haji Sir Muda Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien to enliven the Bandarku Ceria event which aimed at encouraging a healthier lifestyle among residents of UNISSA.

The students also held an ‘Al-Fatihah Clinic’ to help people refine their recitation of Surah Al-Fatihah.

The day also saw a Photohunt Race held for UNISSA students as a way to strengthens solidarity between them.

Also present at the event were deputy rector, assistant rector, dean of Student Affairs and a number of officers and staff of UNISSA.