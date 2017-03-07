UNISSA holds ‘Kenali Brunei’ expedition

UNIVERSITI Islam Sultan Sharif Ali (UNISSA), through its Faculty of Arabic Language (FBA) and Faculty of Islamic Development Management with the cooperation of Student Mobility of Islamic Institution Faculty, Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM), held an expedition titled ‘Kenali Brunei’ with the theme ‘Jalinan Mahabbah, Mempererat Ukhuwah’.

The expedition lasted for two days from March 3 to 4 and Temburong was chosen as the main destination. Twenty-nine Year 3 students from UNISSA and UKM joined the expedition, led by the Dean of FBA Dr Siti Sara binti Haji Ahmad.

The expedition team was greeted by Haji Ahmad bin Mohd Hussein, Kampong Belais Village Head. The programme, which aimed to strengthen the relationship between students from both universities, gave opportunity to the 13 students from UKM to learn more about Brunei Darussalam and participate in community out-reach programmes such a as cleaning campaign.

As part of the expedition, an Al-Fatihah workshop was held to help the community further improve its Surah Al-Fatihah.

The expedition team also visited the Temburong Arabic School where participants conducted games in Arabic language. The event ended with the presentation of a certificate of appreciation by the Dean of FBA to the Assistant Principal of Temburong Arabic School, Ustazah Hashidah binti Haji Awang.