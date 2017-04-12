UNISSA ‘Awakening the Ummah’ concludes

THE ‘Awakening the Ummah’ event organised by Universiti Islam Sultan Sharif Ali’s (UNISSA) Student Affairs Section concluded with a forum recently.

The ‘Sparkles of Sunnah’-themed event was not just an attraction to UNISSA residents, with many visitors coming to take a closer look.

On its second day, the ‘Mimbar UNISSA’ contest was held as a public-speaking exercise for students. According to a press release by UNISSA, first place went to Siti Julaiha binti Puasa, while Muhammad Najib bin Haji Mohd Ali took second place and Mujahidah Hakimah binti Mohd Kahliab was placed third. Presenting the prizes was the Deputy Dean of Student Affairs Section Nurhafizatulhikmah binti Haji Serbini.

The third day saw a special forum titled ‘Reliving the Sunnah in the Era of Globalisation’ which was chaired by Secretariat 1 of UNISSA Student Representative Council’s Religious and Spiritual Unit Mohammad Rif’at Atiyah bin Anwari. The forum panellists were Head of Islamic Studies Department of Politeknik Brunei, Ustaz Haji Mohammad Ja’afar bin Haji Johari; Assistant Lecturer of UNISSA, Ustaz Haji Khairul Nazif bin Haji Awang Damit; and Brunei Islamic Council-accredited Da’ie, Ustaz Abdul Rahman bin Haji Ajak.

The forum aimed to provide in-depth and clear understanding on how to relive the Sunnah of Prophet Muhammad (pbuh) in facing the challenges of the era of globalisation.

This is the second time the ‘Awakening the Ummah’ event was organized.