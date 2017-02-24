Uniformed personnel march to mark N-Day

|Â Â Â Wani RoslanÂ Â Â |

THE capital of Brunei was filled with the spirit of patriotism showed by thousands of enthusiastic participants during the remarkable celebration yesterday at the Taman Haji Sir Muda Omar â€˜Ali Saifuddien marking the countryâ€™s 33rd National Day.

Over 20,000 participants took part in the celebration including from the Royal Brunei Police Force (RBPF), SETIA Protective Security Services (SPSS), Royal Brunei Airlines (RB) and National Service Programme (PKBN).

Reflecting its commitment and contribution to the country, this year, 12 contingents of the RBPF comprising over 900 personnel participated in the celebration, led by the Senior Superintendent Pengiran Zaidi bin Pengiran Haji Metali.

SPSS, which strives to protect the people and their property, was represented by 88 personnel.

One of its participants Muhammad Ariff bin Haji Jaini shared that following this yearâ€™s theme of the National Day, â€˜Accomplishing the National Visionâ€™, youths who will be the countryâ€™s future leaders will put more efforts in achieving the national vision, and for they need to be educated, competitive, dynamic, ambitious and productive.

The National Day celebration was further enlivened by the participation of RB. Its 120-strong contingent was led by Captain Saiful Bahrin bin Bahar, Acting EGM Operations.

Haji Zulfadhli bin Rambli, Traffic Officer of RB, said that the theme of the National Day shows how important it is for the nation to achieve its vision and it also calls for the citizens and residents of Brunei, particularly the youth, to be proactive and progressive in helping to enhance the development of the country.

“As this is my first time participating in the National Day, I am very glad. I am sure, the event can help instil the spirit of patriotism and inculcate the love towards our beloved country,” he said.

The celebration also saw participation of youth from the National Service Programme (PKBN).

Its 481-member contingent included officers, trainers, labours, alumni and trainees and was led by Colonel (Rtd) Pengiran Haji Zulkifli bin Pengiran Haji Ismail, Director of PKBN, Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports.

According to the director, the organisation usually holds 40 to 50 activities in a year that are mostly held in collaboration with government agencies and include roadshows and voluntary works.