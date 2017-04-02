Unicorns inspire NY cafes to create rainbow treats

A CAFE in New York is paying homage to everyoneâ€™s favourite magical one-horned beast in the best way possible: with a milkshake.

The Unicorn Parade, which follows on the heels of the Unicorn Latteâ€™s success in New York, features vanilla ice cream, whipped cream and, most importantly, festive decorations befitting of a magical horse.

Rainbow sprinkles coat the rim of the glass, while ube (a purple yam), creates splotches of its trademark colour inside the glass.

Marshmallows speared on thin cookie sticks poke out from the top, and a marshmallow rope arches behind a butterfly made from edible paper.

The Unicorn Parade, which costs about 12 dollars, has become the most popular drink at New Territories in Manhattanâ€™s Lower East Side since its opening in January.

Co-founder George Tang says that he and his partner, Peter Mei, did not want to let the cold winter weather deter them from opening the cafe, which also serves ice cream with waffles.

Meiâ€™s inspiration for the cafe comes from the bright desserts popular in his childhood city of Hong Kong, where he says people love their over-the-top sweets. In the summer, Mei and his partner say they are planning to expand their menu to feature savoury items as well.

Mei and Tangâ€™s cafe is not the only place to serve a unicorn-inspired item in the city.

Since December, a cafe in Brooklyn has been slinging Unicorn Lattes as well. Featuring cashews, vanilla, ginger, lemon juice, dates and algae powder, a cup of this magical bright-blue elixir costs more than eight dollars at The End cafÃ©.