Underprivileged receive donations at ceremony

| Hafiy HM |

FAMILY members of Dato Seri Laila Haji Samat bin Sahap and Kumpal binti Haji Bakar from Kg Salambigar recently presented donations to underprivileged family members comprising grandchildren and great grandchildren in a ceremony held at the residence of Dr Hajah Zurina binti Haji Harun as chairperson of the event.

Present as the guests of honour were Haji Harun bin Dato Seri Laila Haji Samat and Haji Gharif bin Dato Seri Laila Haji Samat.

The participants also presented donations to underprivileged senior citizens.

The charity project aimed to add to the festive cheer among the underprivileged to enjoy Ramadhan and Syawal.

It also sought to forge closer ties among the participants.