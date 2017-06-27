Ukraine serviceman killed in Kiev car blast

KIEV (AFP) – A suspected car bombing in Kiev on Tuesday killed a Ukrainian soldier in an incident classified as a “terrorist act” by police, the interior ministry said. “The deceased was a serviceman in the armed forces,” ministry spokesman Artem Shevchenko said at a briefing. Shevchenko said that judging by initial indications it appeared “obvious” that the blast was caused by an explosive device, adding that investigators were probing it as terrorism. More details in Wednesday’s Bulletin.
