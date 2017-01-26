UK a favourite among Bruneian students

The United Kingdom remains the top choice for ambitious Bruneian students seeking to further their studies, given its high quality education and courses offered.
Despite a slight decline in numbers, there are still over 2,000 Bruneians studying at British universities, constituting 80 per cent of the total number of Bruneians studying overseas.
Acting British High Commissioner to Brunei Darussalam Ben Boddy highlighted this on Wednesday during the British Council’s annual Education UK Exhibition held at The Empire Hotel & Country Club.
