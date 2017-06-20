UK economy faces slowdown on political turmoil, Brexit: CBI

LONDON (AFP) – Britain’s economy will slow in the coming years, the CBI business lobby warned yesterday, blaming domestic political turmoil – and the impact of Brexit one day after EU divorce talks began. The economy will expand by 1.6 per cent this year before slowing to 1.4 per cent in 2018, according to upgraded forecasts from the Confederation of British Industry, after 1.8 per cent growth in 2016. More details in Wednesday’s Bulletin.
