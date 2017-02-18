UBDSBE holds alumni talk on ACCA

TOWARDS motivating students to consider the accounting profession and to take up the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) professional qualification, an alumni talk on ACCA was recently held at Universiti Brunei Darussalam (UBD) School of Business and Economics (SBE). ACCA is a global accountancy body with more than 188,000 fully qualified members, whom are considered as chartered accountants.

The UBDSBE Alumnus and guest speaker during the talk was Hajah Sufinah binti Haji Sahat, the Executive Director of Account and Finance Unit, Corporate Affairs Department of Autoriti Monetari Brunei Darussalam (AMBD).

During the sharing session, Hajah Sufinah shared her experiences of undertaking the ACCA professional qualification after her studies at UBD, the challenges she faced, as well as the opportunities it presented in her career.

The event also included a session on the ACCA Accelerate programme presented by the Programme Leader of Accounting and Finance, Pengiran Dr Md Hasnol Alwee bin Pengiran Haji Md Salleh.

The ACCA Accelerate programme offered by ACCA to UBDSBE provides financial benefits to current UBDSBE Accounting and Finance students in terms of reduced ACCA fees.

It is hoped that this will encourage students to consider the ACCA Professional qualification once they finish their studies. The Accounting and Finance programme in UBDSBE has gained exemption from nine ACCA papers where by the end of their UBD studies, Accounting and Finance graduates will only have to study for five papers (Professional Level papers).

UBD is one of the few academic institutions to gain the full nine-paper exemption from ACCA, and strives to work closer with professional associations and the industry, notably in ensuring the availability of chartered certified accountants in Brunei, as the country gears up to develop SMEs and in enhancing the role of accountants in the local economy.