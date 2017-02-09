UBD undergraduates attend workshop on Kampong Ayer

| Achong Tanjong |

THE Brunei History Centre held a workshop on the history of Kampong Ayer yesterday, for 60 undergraduates from the Academy of Brunei Studies at Universiti Brunei Darussalam (UBD).

The workshop began with welcoming a speech by Mohammad Faisal bin Haji Mat Salleh, Acting Head of the Research and Documentary Section at the Brunei History Centre.

The students were then briefed on the three principal methods of historical research which involve studying oral or written sources, conducting interviews and using visual evidence such as photographs.

The course marks the first phase of a research project on the socio-economic and cultural history of Kampong Ayer, with the second phase expected to take place at the end of this month.