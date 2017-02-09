UBD team unveils vehicle for SEMA 2017

| Fizah HAB |

THE Universiti Brunei Darussalam (UBD) team, unveiled their project for the Shell Eco-Marathon Asia 2017 (SEMA) during a track run event held yesterday at the Faculty of Integrated Science Building, UBD.

Attending the ceremony was Datin Dr Hajah Anita Binurul Zahrina binti Pehin Orang Kaya Laila Wijaya Dato Seri Setia Haji Awang Abdul Aziz, the Vice-Chancellor of UBD.

Also at the ceremony was a member of the Legislative Council YB Khairunnisa binti Haji Ash’ari.

The car, titled ‘GenNovative’ 35, is the 4th prototype car built for the upcoming SEMA competition at Singapore and helmed by the UBD’s Team GenNext Pejuang.

The name was derived from the words GenNext and Innovative, while the number 35 was taken from the Brunei’s Vision 2035 and the colours, twister blue, pink, black and white symbolise UBD, passion, courage and innovation respectively.

The event also aimed at raising awareness on SEMA, promoting innovativeness, experiential learning entrepreneurial thinking and encouraging more collaboration between students, private companies and government agencies.

This will be UBD’s sixth time participating in the Shell Eco-Marathon Asia 2017, where its team will be competing in Singapore from March 16-19 against 119 teams of students from 20 countries across the Asian region. Brunei achieved third place in the Prototype Hydrogen Fuel Cell category during the Shell Eco-Marathon Asia 2015 in Manila.