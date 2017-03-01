UBD team Indonesia-bound for seminar

| Azaraimy HH |

A DELEGATION of 11 from Universiti Brunei Darussalam (UBD) left for Riau, Indonesia to participate in a literary seminar, where the delegation will highlight the literary works of Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khairi Waddien ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Muhammad Jamalul Alam, the late father of His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam.

The seminar will be held on March 2 at the Maritime University, Riau, Indonesia.

The seminar to introduce the literary works of Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khairi Waddien is organised by the Language Programme, Malay Literature and Arts, Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences, UBD.

The seminar is held under the theme ‘Memberigakan dan Memartabatkan Penyair Diraja’ to make comparisons between the works of Brunei Royal writer, Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khairi Waddien and Riau Royal writer, Raja Ali Haji.

The seminar will be elaborated by students and graduates of the Malay Literature programme, UBD.

The delegation is led by Dr Maslin bin Haji Jukim@Jukin, lecturer of Malay Literature and Deputy Director of the Academy of Brunei Studies.

The Language and Literature Bureau also contributed towards providing souvenirs as an appreciation to the participants.

Similar programmes were organised at the Universitas Negeri Surabaya in 2011 and Universitas Gadjah Mada, Jogjakarta in 2012.