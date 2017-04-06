UBD students gain insight on SME development

| Azlan Othman |

THE Brunei Malay Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DPPMB) was the host yesterday to a group of students from Universiti Brunei Darussalam (UBD), who are currently conducting research for their course in Traditional Industry.

“Brunei’s economy is experiencing a downturn, following a drop in global oil prices, which are hovering around $50 per barrel globally at present,” said Haji Muslim bin Haji Tengah, the Deputy President of DPPMB, when asked to explain about the development of local small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

“The economic slowdown makes the role of SMEs even more significant in our efforts to diversify the economy away from oil and gas,” he said, adding, “We have been in the comfort zone and will need to empower our SMEs.”

The Treasurer of DPPMB, Fauziah binti Dato Seri Paduka Haji Talib, then gave the students a brief overview on the history of DPPMB, which was established over 50 years ago and has since undergone several changes.

“DPPMB strives in promoting local micro, small and medium-sized entrepreneurs, uniting them and promoting trade and investment… As a business chamber, DPPMB needs to keep up with current local and international business needs,” she said.

“We now have a new image, which was introduced in November last year. Since then, we have met with diplomatic missions and businesses to give exposure to the new DPPMB. We have also reached out to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MoFAT) and the Ministry of Primary Resources and Tourism (MPRT).

“We have also revised our constitution, to be more modern and sensitive to current needs,” she added.

Meanwhile, local businessman Haji Osman told the students that it was their responsibility, as the country’s main asset, to achieve the aims of Brunei Vision 2035 in producing a highly educated and skilled workforce.