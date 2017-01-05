UBD conducts cleaning campaign, ‘Fun Run’

| Aziz Idris |

IN CONJUNCTION with the annual Fresher’s Week, Universiti Brunei Darussalam (UBD) students conducted a cleaning campaign and ‘Fun Run’ yesterday at the Chancellor Hall.

The afternoon event began with a warm-up session participated by the students, committee members as well as UBD staff.

This was followed by a brief ‘Fun Run’ within the UBD compound before the start of the cleaning camping in the vicinity of the Chancellor Hall.

Organisers hoped that such event would raise awareness among the UBD community on the importance of a safe and healthy learning and working environment.

The event also provided an opportunity to socialise among staff, new students from all faculties, to network and collaborate, to promote harmony and friendship in the UBD community.

UBD welcomed 603 students, including international students, for the second semester of the academic year 2016/2017 during the annual Fresher’s Week which began on January 3 at the Chancellor Hall.

Fresher’s Week is where new students are briefed on important matters related to life in university and what UBD has to offer.

New students will also be set to know more about UBD and modules offered as they will be introduced to the programme leaders of their respective faculties as well as their faculty members.

The students will also be briefed on course registrations for the new students’ first semester, Discovery Year programme as well as the extra-curricular activities that are offered in UBD.

A motivational religious talk, dubbed Bicara Ulum Ad-din, will also be delivered by an invited speaker from Universiti Islam Sultan Sharif Ali (UNISSA), which will not only be beneficial to Muslim students but to non-Muslims as well.

Fresher’s Week will end on January 7 with mass Zohor prayer, recitation of Surah Yaasiin and Doa Selamat at the university’s mosque to mark the start of the new semester.