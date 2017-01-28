UBD to capture, study and name new bird species

An elusive new species of bird has recently been spotted in Brunei near the Kuala Belalong Field Studies Centre and the Ulu Ulu Resort in Ulu Temburong.
The bird is a spectacled flowerpecker with a distinctive white ring around its black eyes.
Although they have been spotted and photographed a few times by ornithologists in other parts of Borneo, notably in Danum Valley in Sabah, it has never been collected for scientific study.
The bird is most probably endemic to Borneo and a canopy specialist thus rarely seen and having evaded detection.
The Institute of Biodiversity and Environmental Research (IBER) at Universiti Brunei Darussalam (UBD) proposes to capture and collect for scientific study several of this new species and give it a scientific name.
More details in Saturday’s Borneo Bulletin.