UBD CAMES inks MoU with Soartech

| James Kon |

TO PROMOTE human resource development and industrial growth in Brunei Darussalam, Universiti Brunei Darussalam’s (UBD) Centre for Advanced Material and Energy Sciences (CAMES) and Soartech Systems Sdn Bhd signed a memorandum of Understanding (MoU) yesterday.

The deal covers research, training, student sponsorship, exchange of materials, technology transfer and the marketing of products and services.

Signing on behalf of UBD CAMES was its Director Dr Lim Chee Ming and Soartech Systems Sdn was represented by Haji Adam Leslie On bin Abdullah, its Founder and Managing Director and the Honorary Consulate of Poland in Brunei.

The signing was witnessed by UBD researcher Dr Abdul Hanif bin Dato Paduka Haji Mahadi; and Hajah Nony Soreya binti Dato Paduka Haji Abdul Rahim, Executive Director of Soartech Systems Sdn Bhd.

The event also saw technology expert Dr Wlodzimierz Strupinski delivering a special lecture in which he shared the latest developments in 2D nanomaterials and the use of these advanced materials in enterprises. Dr Strupinski is a member of the Scientific Council of the Institute of Electronic Materials Technology (ITME), Poland and manages the EU Graphene Flagship Project for the Government of Poland.

He has won the 2012 Prime Minister of the Republic of Poland Prize for Outstanding Scientific Achievements for graphene research, the 2014 Polish Business Roundtable Prize in the Vision and Innovation category and the Bronze Laurel in the Leaders of Polish Economy ranking by Gazeta Bankowa in the Scientist of the Year category.

He has developed many technologies related to epitaxial growth that have resulted in experimental or commercial production of electronic devices.

He has published more than 100 papers on semiconductor compounds epitaxy as well as on the properties, technology and potential of grapheme, and has been cited 1,780 times.

UBD has been active in cultivating its global standing and relationship.

CAMES has established links and conducted collaborative research with several well-known institutions, and one of these is ITME.

Established in 2004, Soartech Systems Sdn Bhd is a company that provides services and support to defence and electronic security related services and involves in nanotechnology development and training.