Two Bruneians make country proud at MABIMS Al-Quran competition

| Abdul Hakiim Yakof |

TWO Bruneian participants in the Memorisation and Understanding of Al-Quran Competition for MABIMS member countries 1438 Hijrah made their country proud when they were announced as the winners of their respective categories, during the National Level Nuzul Al-Quran celebration ceremony last Sunday, at the International Convention Centre (ICC) in Berakas.

In an interview with the champion of the Juzuk 10 Memorisation and Understanding of Juzuk 8 category (20 years and below), Ainaa Zahirah binti Haji Abdul Manap, the fourth of seven children, said that she was honoured to represent Brunei in the competition.

“I would like to thank Allah the Almighty for my success; my parents for their endless support; my Al-Quran teacher, Ustazah Wardah, who has been teaching me for these past five years; and my other teachers, friends and family members for their prayers,” she said.

“At first I was unsure whether I should take part in the competition, since representing my own country is such a huge responsibility. In the end, my parents convinced me to join, so that I would be more confident about reciting before an audience.”

Ainaa Zahirah said she prepared for the competition by improving on her recitation skills together with her teachers. She would go over her recitation several times throughout the day, while memorising the understanding of Juzuk 8.

Ainaa Zahirah was also the first-place winner in Category C of the Al-Quran Memorisation Competition in 2013.

The Diploma in ‘Aliyah Qiraat student from Institut Tahfiz Al-Quran Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah advises aspiring contestants to constantly recite from the holy book.

“The next step in my plans is to improve on my recitation skills until 30 Juzuks, as well as participating on a higher level in the competition, if Allah the Almighty wills it,” she said.

Meanwhile, the other participant, Muhammad Hazri bin Haji Mohammad Hamzani, took first place in the Juzuk 30 Memorisation and Understanding of Juzuk 22 (30 years and below) category.

Also a Diploma in ‘Aliyah Qiraat student at Institut Tahfiz Al-Quran Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah, Muhammad Hazri said that he prepared for the competition by reciting diligently with his teachers, while praying for success.

“At first I was very nervous to be reciting before a large number of people, but praised be Allah the Almighty, I was able to overcome this obstacle,” he said.

“I feel most relieved and delighted for my success in this competition, which was unexpected.”

For to those eager to take part in similar competitions, Muhammad Hazri advises them to go over their recitation on a regular basis, to improve their memorisation of the Quran.

The MABIMS Member Nations’ Al-Quran Memorisation Competition 1438 Hijrah was held on June 9-10 at the ICC, which saw participation from Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore.