‘Twists and turns’ highlighted at UNISSA Law Dinner

HELD at The Rizqun International Hotel recently, the UNISSA Law Dinner was an annual event for the Universiti Islam Sultan Sharif Ali’s Faculty of Syariah and Law.

As part and parcel of the dual degree programme of Bachelor of Laws (LLB) and Bachelor of Syariah Law, the event aimed to strengthen ties among UNISSA’s law students as well as to provide an opportunity for them to interact and network with legal practitioners and members of the legal profession.

The night’s guest of honour was the Syariah High Court Judge Ustaz Dato Seri Setia Haji Zaimi bin Haji Talip.

The event began with a recitation of Surah Al-Fatihah and Doa Selamat read by Ahmad Hisyamuddin bin Haji Abdul Rahim, a Fiqh and Judiciary undergraduate.

The dinner also acted as a platform for the undergraduates to gain better exposure, especially those interested in venturing into the legal arena.

The Deputy Dean of the Faculty of Syariah and Law, Dr Hajah Hanan binti Pehin Dato Haji Abdul Aziz, in her welcoming speech highlighted that the legal field has twists and turns that are challenging.

“Thus, it is important for the future law graduates to not only have great endurance, but also to be instilled with strong will and self-confidence, so as to be able to protect and preserve the law for the society and the nation,” she said.

Also in attendance were the Rector of UNISSA, Dr Haji Norarfan bin Haji Zainal, members of the legal profession – namely from the Judiciary Department, Attorney General’s Chambers, Syariah Court and law firms, as well as UNISSA’s Executive Committees and law lecturers.