Tutong’s untapped socio-economic potential highlighted

THE Tutong District offers a number of potential tourism products that are still underdeveloped and need more attention as its potential can bring a lot of socio-economic benefits to the local community in the district, Legislative Council (LegCo) member YB Haji Abdul Wahab bin Apong said yesterday.

During the ongoing 13th LegCo session that deliberated on the topic of the Ministry of Primary Resources and Tourism (MPRT)’s budget yesterday, the LegCo member who is also Penghulu of Mukim Tanjong Maya, Tutong District shared some of the potential to develop the district’s eco tourism given the beauty of its nature in its waterfalls, rivers and recreational parks that has attracted tourists from many countries, although not in big numbers.

He cited one eco-tourism product in his district that is gaining popularity, which is home-stays at different ethnic residences of the district, allowing tourists to experience the life of the different tribes.

In Sungai Basong, Tutong, he mentioned that the ethnic homes of different tribes need attention and its areas need to be expanded to allow tourists to witness their routine and cultural activities.

He later suggested for the Tutong District to be the centre of cultural homes for the country, to demonstrate to tourists the uniqueness of the different ways of life of ethnic tribes in Brunei.

Minister of Primary Resources and Tourism YB Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Ali bin Haji Apong in his reply said they are aware of the potential of many areas in the Tutong District such as the Sungai Basong Recreational Park, Seri Kenangan Beach and even Pekan Tutong that can be further developed as a good tourism destination but he said they have to focus on developing existing areas under their priority first before going to the next one. “We need to look into these areas and avoid being too hyped in developing all of these places at one time, but instead we should focus on one area first and then expand from there,” he added.

The minister said destinations in Kampong Tanjong Maya, Kampong Lamunin and Kampong Bintudoh already offer community activities that can be offered as a package. He also mentioned that although some of the attractions in the Tutong District are not under the MPRT’s jurisdiction, they are constantly working together with the other ministries in offering the places to investors to manage and maintain and also develop the places into tourism destinations. “These efforts, including offering these places as a venue for bazaars and other activities to promote the local culture have already been implemented,” he shared.

The minister said the local community’s involvement and initiative in making their tourism products acknowledged is also needed, and should not just depend on the government.

He cited an example in the Temburong District where he said its food products, such as the Cendol Temburong, Wajid Temburong and Bamboo Chicken are already identical with the district and said other districts can also make their District’s unique products more known.