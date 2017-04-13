THE work of Hajah Nur Sadiqah binti Haji Misir called the ‘Turn Happy Moment to Dark’ is a wall mural painting showing a happy carousel scene drenched in vivid colours juxtaposed with a floor mural depicting a swirling black hole, highlighting the sharp contrast between joy and sadness.

Hajah Nur Sadiqah, a victim of bullying during her secondary school years, said she drew her inspiration from this painful, personal experience.

In her abstract, she stated, “The content of my capstone project is about bullying, a growing social issue in Brunei. I was a victim during my time in high school.

“Bullying is defined as a repetitive act of meanness towards a person either physically, verbally or psychologically.”

She added, “I intend to showcase the perspective of a bully victim in my art project. My happy high school days have turned into a dark experience because of bullying. Back then, I felt intimidated by people easily.

“I have carried this awful past experience with me till this present day.”

Hajah Nur Sadiqah hopes that her artwork is able to convey to visitors her personal feeling of drowning in sadness and depression.