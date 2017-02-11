Turbocharged Cerato Koup SX makes debut

| Achong Tanjong |

GRAND Motors Sdn Bhd, the exclusive distributor of Kia vehicles in Brunei, yesterday unveiled the sleek and purposeful all-new Cerato Koup Turbo GDi at its showroom in Beribi.

The two-door Cerato Koup SX boasts a European-inspired design and performance to match a 1.6-litre gasoline direct-injected (GDI) and turbocharged four-cylinder engine, putting out 204 horsepower and 195 lb-ft of torque. The Cerato Koup is offered in the SX variant that comes standard with the 1.6-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine.

In keeping with the rest of the Cerato family, the all-new Cerato Koup offers buyers an impressive list of technology and safety features that include 18-inch alloy wheels, dual chrome exhaust tips, and LED tail lights.

The Cerato Koup SX also offers an aggressive front fascia, with an enlarged bumper and grille openings. Interior features include larger front brake and alloy pedals, plus front and rear seats with carbon fibre-style accents.

The sporty two-door profile, swooping roofline, and large 18-inch alloy wheels give it an athletic and aggressive stance which continues the Kia tradition as a design leader.

The Koup’s swept headlights stretch deep into the front fenders, while the raked windshield and broad shoulders give the front end a sleek, sporty appearance.

LED positioning lights add a premium look to the front fascia. At the rear, LED tail lights complete the premium look of the exterior. A rear valance with twin chrome exhaust tips completes the vehicle’s sporty demeanor.

Utilising a 1.6-litre GDI turbocharged four-cylinder engine, the SX is the most powerful Cerato Koup ever. Power is seamlessly transferred to the front wheels via a six-speed manual or automatic transmission.

The GDI powerplant produces 204 horsepower at 6,000 rpm and 27.0 kg m of torque between 1,750-4,500 rpm. The advanced powertrain features double overhead cams with dual continuously variable valve timing to help improve efficiency and performance.