Trump slams N Korea after US student’s death

CHICAGO (AFP) – President Donald Trump slammed the “brutal regime” in Pyongyang following the death of Otto Warmbier, the US student released in a coma last week after nearly 18 months in detention in North Korea. The 22-year-old was medically evacuated to the United States last Tuesday, suffering from severe brain damage. He died six days later surrounded by relatives in his hometown of Cincinnati, Ohio. More details in Wednesday’s Bulletin.
MoE holds Qiamullail at Sungai Hanching Mosque
PEHIN Orang Kaya Indera Pahlawan Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Suyoi bin Haji Osman, the Minister of Education attended a Qiamullail or ‘Religious Vigi...Read more