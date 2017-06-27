Trump and Modi exchange hugs, herald stronger US-India ties

WASHINGTON (AP) — Hugging outside the White House Monday, President Donald Trump and India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi heralded an increasingly close strategic partnership as the US branded a top militant from neighbouring Pakistan as a “global terrorist”. Trump declared he was “true friend” of India and said relations between the two largest democracies have never been better. But there were some tensions in the inaugural meeting between the two populist leaders. On trade, Trump demanded fewer barriers for American companies exporting to India. Speaking in the Rose Garden after their talks, Trump said: “Both our nations have been struck by the evils of terrorism, and we are both determined to destroy terrorist organisations and the radical ideology that drives them. More details in Wednesday’s Bulletin.
