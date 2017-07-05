Trump looks for friendlier Europe welcome in Poland

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump is headed back to Europe hoping to receive a friendly welcome in Poland despite lingering scepticism across the continent over his commitment to NATO, his past praise of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his decision to pull the US out of a major climate agreement. More details in Thursday’s Bulletin.
Sultan in Singapore for 4-day State Visit
HIS Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khairi Waddien, Sultan an...Read more