Trump criticises North Korean leader after latest missile launch

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump criticised North Korean leader Kim Jong Un after that country’s latest missile launch, asking, “Does this guy have anything better to do with his life?” Trump wrote on Twitter late Monday that it’s “Hard to believe that South Korea… and Japan will put up with this much longer”. More details in Wednesday’s Bulletin.
Avenues galore for young entrepreneurs to succeed
AS THE national aspiration requires local young entrepreneurs to become savvy with a global mindset, they must think immediately about markets beyond ...Read more