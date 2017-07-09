Trump, Asian allies seek counter to North Korean ‘menace’

HAMBURG, Germany (AP) – Wrapping up his second European tour, President Donald Trump searched for consensus with Asian allies last Saturday on how to counter the “menace” of North Korea after its test-launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile. “Something has to be done about it,” Trump said as he met with Chinese President Xi Jinping. In a separate meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Trump said the two were tackling “the problem and menace of North Korea”. More details in Monday’s Bulletin.

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0