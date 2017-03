| James Kon |

A HUGE tree fell at Jalan Batu Satu yesterday damaging three cars.

No one was injured in the incident which took place at around 6.19pm.

Two fire engines from Bandar Seri Begawan and Beribi fire stations were rushed to the scene after receiving an emergency call.

Led by ASO Haji Osman, eight fire fighters cut apart the fallen tree and clear the road for traffic.