Treats for all at Customer Appreciation Day

|Â Â Â Â James KonÂ Â Â Â |

DST marked its 22nd anniversary by holding the annual Customer Appreciation Day at all DST and DSTIncomm branches throughout the country to reward customers for their loyalty and support yesterday.

Walk-in customers at all DST branches were greeted by the companyâ€™s senior management and each handed a door gift at the entrance.

Haji Marsad bin Haji Ismail, Deputy CEO of DST, oversaw the celebrations at DSTâ€™s Gadong Properties branch.

Customers had the opportunity to take home exclusive gifts and a â€˜bill wipeoutâ€™ worth B$5 for spending on DST services such as bill payment or registration for DST or Kristal Astro subscriptions via the counter, online payments or direct-debit instructions.

The CEO of DST, Haji Suhaimi bin Haji Hussain thanked customers for their support and confidence in the company.

“Thank you for continuing to support DST as your trusted lifestyle partner. We will continue to partner with you to innovate and transform Brunei Darussalamâ€™s economy. With over 22 years of experience, dedication and aspiration, we thank you for the trust you have placed on us to keep serving you now and in the future,” he said.

DSTâ€™s 22nd anniversary celebrations will continue at Bandarku Ceria today, where fun-filled family activities such as â€˜Basikaltonâ€™ Cycling, DSTku Hunt, Football Clinic, Kidâ€™s Bouncers and other miscellaneous activities organised by DSTâ€™s partners will feature.

DST will also announce the winners of the DSTku Draw today at the DSTku booth during the Bandarku Ceria in Bandar Seri Begawan.