A treat for book worms

| Lyna Mohamad |

THE Brunei Book Fair and the Empower-ing Reading Culture 2017 Carnival being held at the Multipurpose Hall of the Hassanal Bolkiah National Sports Complex received praise from visitors and children.

The ‘I Love Reading.SG Pte Ltd’ booth was a hit among visitors.

Singapore Asian Publications General Manager A Ganeson who was impressed with the response, said different magazines at the booth attracted young visitors.

Divided into three categories – ‘i’ for ages 10 to 12, ‘ithink’ for ages 13 to 15 and ‘Inspire’ for teenagers aged 15 to 18, this is the first time the magazines are brought to Brunei and showcased among the public.

Ganeson said on top of the agenda is making parents and guardians aware about teaching their children the right reading techniques and overseeing five skills – reading, writing, listening, speaking and how to answer objective questions.

“Once this technique is applied, students will go through a more convenient learning method as explained in the magazines and exploring the learning world,” he said.