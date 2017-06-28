Tourists’ royal experience something to write home about

Thousands of people from all corners of the globe on Wednesday took the opportunity to extend their festive greetings to Their Majesties and other members of the royal family during the second day of the Istana Nurul Iman open house. The well-wishers included expatriates and tourists, who lauded hospitality extended by members of the royal family. More details in Thursday’s Bulletin.
Istana open house begins
THOUSANDS of people from all walks of life visited the Istana Nurul Iman yesterday to convey their greetings to His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolki...Read more