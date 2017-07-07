Total E&P Borneo BV hosts open house

| Azaraimy HH |

TOTAL E&P Borneo BV invited some 200 guests comprising of business partners, contractors, stakeholders from the government and other agencies to a Hari Raya open house at Tarindak D’Seni, in Bandar Seri Begawan.

Welcoming the guests was Vincent Dutel, the General Manager of Total E&P Borneo BV.

The event was held in conjunction with the Hari Raya celebration aimed to foster a stronger relationship with business partners and stakeholders.

Vincent Dutel in an interview expressed his joy celebrating the festive occasion for the second time since serving Total E&P Borneo BV as the general manager.

He commended on the concept of open house stating that it is a good opportunity to meet stakeholders, partners, service providers and contractors in one place enjoying a friendly and joyful environment, where people can meet and have a friendly updates and discussions.

Speaking on the current status of the company, he said Total is completing its big investment at the Maharajalela South Project that it launched three to four years ago, costing close to of US$1 billion.

“When we sanctioned the project, we anticipated the costs could exceed US$1 billion but we managed to reduce the costs significantly to below the US$1 billion,” he said.

Vincent Dutel also explained about the importance of maintaining good HSE and attention as the company is pushing forward more wells to produce more gas, especially as drilling into a more challenging and high pressurised environment (so called 15,000 PSI environment).

He said maintaining high safety performance is a priority for Total and in April this year, Total had celebrated 18 years without Lost Time Incidence, which more or less representing 16-17 million man hours, which was a very good performance.