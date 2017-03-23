Top students honoured during CNY dinner

| Aziz Idris |

THE Brunei Darussalam Hokkien Association expressed its commitment towards encouraging students to continuously strive for success in their studies and future careers.

This was highlighted by Lim Han Chiong, Chairperson of the Brunei Darussalam Hokkien Association in his speech on Tuesday night during the association’s Chinese New Year celebration dinner held at the International Convention Centre (ICC).

The reception was attended by Pehin Orang Kaya Seri Kerna Dato Seri Setia (Dr) Haji Awang Abu Bakar bin Haji Apong, Minister of Home Affairs as guest of honour, Yang Jian, Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Brunei Darussalam, and Pehin Kapitan Lela Diraja Dato Paduka Goh King Chin.

The event was also used to honour students – children of the association’s members – who had achieved excellent results in their studies. Altogether, a total of 233 students, ranging from kindergarteners to university graduates, were awarded with scholarships, certificates of appreciation and cash prizes for their excellent academic performances.

The chairperson emphasised the importance of education as a “key to success” and reminded parents to always be a “strong motivator” in their children’s education, especially in this era of technological advancement.

“Without education, the future prospects of our children is bleak. Parents should encourage their children to be well-read through the use of technology, to increase their self-esteem,” he added.

Lim also said that Tuesday night’s Chinese New Year dinner – enlivened with performances from students, local artistes and a lucky draw – was an annual event held by the association to remind every member of the association to appreciate the festivities and strengthen bonds between one another.

Certificates and prizes were presented to the students by Pehin Orang Kaya Seri Kerna Dato Seri Setia (Dr) Haji Awang Abu Bakar and key members of the association.

The minister, together with members of the association, also launched the association’s website

http://hokkienassociationbd.gbs2u.com which will be used to update happenings and upcoming events related to the association.

The Brunei Darussalam Hokkien Association was established in 1998. To date, it has more than 1,000 members.