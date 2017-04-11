Top achievers honoured

A TOTAL of 41 excellence award recipients were celebrated yesterday at the Salambigar Hall of Sultan Sharif Ali Secondary School, with more than 300 students, parents and teachers present to commemorate the event.

Some 15 students attained nine ‘O’ Level subjects while six accomplished eight ‘O’ Levels.

Individual subject high achievers were also recognised and six students did extremely well in various subjects, achieving grade A*.

The ceremony began with a performance of the national anthem and school song.

The event was blessed with a recitation of Surah Al-Fatihah and Doa Selamat led by Cikgu Haji Khairul Irwan bin Haji Abdul Rahman.

There was also a welcoming speech by Principal Cikgu Umar bin Haji Ramlee, who aside from congratulating the achievers, mentioned that the students’ success depends on strong support from their parents and teachers.

He further affirmed that the school will continue to collaborate with parents for the academic success of students and expressed appreciation to the teachers who have shown dedication and commitment.

A video presentation was also showcased yesterday, highlighting various academic and co-curricular activities in 2016 as well as some useful study tips.

All award recipients later expressed joy in receiving their plaques and certificates onstage, accompanied by proud parents, from the principal.

The event ended with a group photo session with all the awardees, as well as their parents and teachers.