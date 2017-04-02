Tips on joining library, borrowing books at Family Fun Day

| Izah Azahari |

CFBT Brunei organised its first CfBT Family Fun Day yesterday at the CfBT Education Services in Kiarong, inviting members of the public to the venue for a fun-filled afternoon.

Robert Tunnell, Training and Learning Centre Manager said the objective of the event was to make the public aware that there is a library at the CfBT Education for children.

“I really want Bruneian kids to read, and I really want Bruneian parents to know where they can have help, and they don’t have to be wealthy to come here,” said Robert.

“They can join the library and borrow books.”

Another objective of the event was to let the public know of CfBT’s existence in the Sultanate, in terms of whom they are and what they do as educationalists that have been in Brunei for the past 16 years.

In addition, it was also to thank parents for bringing their children to CfBT every Friday.

The event was filled with a number of activities for the children such as games, costume play, stormtroopers, arts and crafts, puppet show, face painting, balloon twisters and sculpting among others.

Local vendors also participated selling food and drinks.