Three teenage police volunteers steal LAPD cars, stun guns

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Three teenagers in a special programme for those who may want to become officers stole three Los Angeles Police Department vehicles and went on patrol around the city before leading authorities on wild pursuits that ended with crashes, Chief Charlie Beck said. More details in Weekend Bulletin.
Prince ‘Abdul Malik attends Tahlil for His Majesty’s late parents
HIS Royal Highness Prince ‘Abdul Malik, Chairman of the Yayasan Committee of Governors, yesterday attended the Tahlil ceremony organised by the Yaya...Read more