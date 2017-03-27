Three embrace Islam in Belait

| Hjh Saemah Kepli |

AN IBAN descent and two Filipino nationals embraced Islam in a conversion ceremony at the Multipurpose Hall of Belait District Islamic Da’wah Office.

Present was Haji Roslan bin Haji Ratu, Chief of the Belait District Islamic Da’wah Office who also presented souvenirs to the new converts.

During the ceremony, Gendang anak Kawan, took Muhammad Abdedenns Ariffin bin Abdul Rahman Kawan as his new Muslim name while Lambarte Ruvie Tabutol and Jennylyn Dayo Villanueva, changed their names to Nur Hana Ruqayah binti Abdullah Lambarte and Zahratul Jannah binti Abdullah Villanueva.

According to the office, since early January until March 25, 24 people have converted to Islam, while last year the district recorded 110.