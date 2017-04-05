Three cosmetic products found adulterated

THE Ministry of Health alerted members of the public to three cosmetic products which have been tested by the laboratory of Pharmacy Laboratory Services, Laboratory Services, Ministry of Health and found to be adulterated with undeclared substance.

The cosmetic products are Tati Skincare 5 in 1 Set – Night Cream, Lyanaz Beauty Care Magic Night Cream – both found to contain Mercury and Tati Skincare 5 in 1 Set – Treatment found to contain Hydroquinone and Tretinoin.

The adulterant found in this product can cause adverse effects that are potentially hazardous to the people using them, the Ministry said in a statement.

Mercury is a potent ingredient that is prohibited in cosmetic products as stipulated in the Medicines (Cosmetic Products) Regulations 2007.

Mercury is prohibited in cosmetic products due to its hazardous effects on human health. It is readily absorbed through the skin on topical application and tends to accumulate in the body.

Exposure to mercury can cause skin rashes, memory loss and muscle weakness while high exposures may result in damage to the brain and kidneys.

It is also extremely toxic to unborn children.

The unsupervised use of Hydroquinone may cause skin hypersensitivity, skin discolouration resulting in gradual darkening of the affected skin area and an increased risk of skin cancer.

Tretinoin is used in western prescription medicines to treat skin conditions and is prohibited in skincare cosmetic products under the Medicines (Cosmetic Products) Regulations. Inappropriate use of tretinoin could lead to redness, peeling and scarring of the skin.

The Ministry of Health has not issued any approval for the importation and/or Cosmetic Notification Acknowledgement Letter for the sale of the rest of affected products, the statement said.

Following these findings, the products are not allowed to be imported and sold in Brunei Darussalam.

Members of the public who have purchased or used these products are advised to stop using them immediately.

They should also consult a medical practitioner if they feel unwell or experience any undesirable reactions as a result of using them.

Members of the public involved in the retail of these products (including online retail such as through Facebook, etc.) are reminded that it is an offence under the Medicines (Cosmetic Products) Regulations, 2007 to import and market cosmetic products in the local market without a Cosmetic Product Notification Acknowledgement Letter issued by the authority, where the penalty for contravening these regulations upon conviction, is a fine not exceeding $5,000, imprisonment for a term not exceeding two years or both.

The Ministry of Health called upon the public for their cooperation to report to the Health Regulations Services if any of these products are still found on the market in this country.