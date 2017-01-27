Thousands watch as plane plunges into Australian river

SYDNEY (AFP) – Two people have died after a light plane nosedived into a river in front of thousands of horrified spectators at an air show in Western Australia, missing nearby boats and crowds.
Footage shared on social media showed the Grumman G-73 Mallard seaplane flying above the Swan River in Perth on Thursday afternoon as part of Australia Day celebrations before it went down.
Western Australia Police said the “very experienced” pilot Peter Lynch, 52, and his Indonesian-born passenger and partner, 30-year-old Endah Cakrawati, died in the crash.
