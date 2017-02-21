Thousands attend 33rd National Day rehearsal

| James Kon |

THOUSANDS of participants braved the sweltering heat yesterday morning to fine-tune their performances for Brunei Darussalam’s 33rd National Day on February 23 at the Taman Haji Sir Muda Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien in the capital, where His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khairi Waddien, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam and members of the royal family are expected to grace the celebrations.

On hand to witness the rehearsal were Pehin Datu Lailaraja Major General (Rtd) Dato Paduka Seri Haji Awang Halbi bin Haji Mohd Yussof, the Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports; Pengiran Dato Paduka Haji Bahrom bin Pengiran Haji Bahar, the Deputy Minister of Education; Dato Paduka Seri Haji Mohd Jammy bin Haji Muhd Shah Al-Islam, the Commissioner of Police; and Pehin Datu Pekerma Jaya Major General Dato Paduka Seri Mohd Tawih bin Abdullah, the Commander of the Royal Brunei Armed Forces (RBAF).

A total of 136 teams – comprising Royal Brunei Police Force, RBAF, higher education institutions, colleges, schools, associations, public organisations, foreign associations and a team of excellent achievers – are taking part in this year’s National Day celebrations.

The higher education institutions, colleges, government and private secondary schools will form the largest number of teams during the traditional National Day parade.

Meanwhile, more than 6,800 individuals are participating in this year’s on-field performances, which are based around the concept of ‘Accomplishing the National Vision’.

After the rehearsal, the Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports had words of praise and encouragement for the participants, “Congratulations and well done. Today’s rehearsal is better than the one on Saturday. The Executive Committee for the National Day celebration appreciates the hard work that you all have put into this morning.”

He added, “There are obstacles in every rehearsal, with today’s challenge being the hot weather, which you did well to overcome.”

The minister also acknowledged that there was still some room for improvement, and advised the participants to take good care of their health in the run-up to the celebrations on Thursday.

To brush up on the performances for the actual day, a full-dress rehearsal will take place today at Taman Haji Sir Muda Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien in Bandar Seri Begawan.