More than a thousand at final day of Food and Fashion Festival

| Fizah HAB |

MORE than a thousand visitors attended the final day of the 7th edition of the Food and Fashion Festival 2017 at the Indoor Stadium in Berakas. The highlight of the event was the Durian Festival which saw more than 700kg of durians sold.

Visitors as far as Miri turned up “as early as 2pm to queue up for the event,” said Star Bugs Event Management, the organisers of the festival.

“We would like to thank everyone, especially the vendors who came and supported the giveaway event by donating food comprising frozen pastry, burgers, cakoi, bubur kacang, pulut panggang, cupcakes, ice cream, kebab and hot drinks,” said a representative of Star Bugs Event Management.