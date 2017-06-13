Thai police uncover M’sia-bound cannabis hidden among truckload of durians

BANGKOK (Bernama) – A drug smuggler thought he could successfully trafficked 306 kilogrammes of cannabis to Hatyai in southern Thailand from the northeastern part of the country by hiding the drug in a pickup truck laden with hundreds of the ‘King of Fruits’, the durian. The 30-year-old man from Umnartjaroen province who was nabbed in Hatyai yesterday, thought the durian’s pungent smell would discourage the authorities from conducting a thorough inspection of his truck and its load. More details in Wednesday’s Bulletin.
