Thai minister attends briefings on Brunei education system

| Rokiah Mahmud |

DR TEERAKIAT Jareonsettasin, Thailand’s Minister of Education and President of the 48th Southeast Asian Ministers of Education Organisation (SEAMEO) Council, attended a series of briefings yesterday at the Chancellor Hall of the Universiti Brunei Darussalam (UBD).

Among Dr Jaeronsettasin’s delegation were Duriya Amatavivat, Assistant Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Education of Thailand; Dr Gatot Hari Priowirjanto, Director of the SEAMEO Secretariat; and several officials from the Ministry of Education in Thailand and the SEAMEO Secretariat.

Also present were Dr Hajah Romaizah binti Haji Mohd Salleh, the Permanent Secretary (Core Education) at the Ministry of Education; Haji Abdul Rahim bin Derus, the Director-General of Education; and Dr Joyce Teo Siew Yean, the Assistant Vice-Chancellor (Global Affairs) at UBD.

The first talk on Brunei’s National Education System for the 21st Century (SPN21) was presented by Pengiran Hajah Mashayu binti Pengiran Haji Yusof, Head of SPN21 Unit at the Ministry of Education, in which she outlined the current agenda of producing well-educated, highly-skilled and accomplished citizens through first-class education, equal educational opportunities and by education and training.

She also said that SPN21 has brought about three main changes to ensure that Brunei’s education system stays constantly relevant, including modifications in Education Structure, Curriculum and Assessment, and in Technical and Vocational Education.

The Thai delegation also heard a briefing on the ‘Transformation of Technical Education in Brunei Darussalam’ by Dr Chin Wei Keh, the Chief Executive Officer/Director at the Institute of Brunei Technical Education (IBTE).

Dr Chin’s presentation focused on the establishment of the IBTE in response to the need to restructure and establish a new system of Technical-Vocational Education and Training (TVET) in alignment with the country’s social and economic needs.

He also highlighted the importance of adopting ‘a whole of a nation approach’, by which IBTE works closely with various government agencies, including the Manpower Policy and Planning Unit (MPPU) and the Industry Competency framework (ICF) team, to ensure the employability of graduates on completion of their studies at IBTE.

Dr Shamsiah Zuraini Kanchanawati binti Haji Tajuddin, the Dean of Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah Institute of Education (SHBIE) at UBD, meanwhile gave a talk on teacher training.

Her presentation described the significant changes made to the undergraduate courses at SHBIE to focus more on graduate programmes with priority in research and evidence-based practices.