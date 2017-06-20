Thai man says he bombed army hospital in revenge for coup

BANGKOK (AFP) – A Thai man publicly confessed yesterday to planting a bomb inside an army-run hospital last month, saying he was motivated by a loathing for the military and their frequent coups. The blast occurred on the third anniversary of the junta’s May 22 coup and struck a VIP waiting room inside a military-owned hospital in Bangkok, wounding 21 people. More details in Wednesday’s Bulletin.
MoE holds Qiamullail at Sungai Hanching Mosque
PEHIN Orang Kaya Indera Pahlawan Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Suyoi bin Haji Osman, the Minister of Education attended a Qiamullail or ‘Religious Vigi...Read more