Thai cops bust monk-led gang of ‘palace imposters’

BANGKOK (AFP) – A gang of Thai con-artists, led by a monk, have been arrested after masquerading as palace officials to dupe couples into paying for bogus royal visits to their weddings, police said Friday.
Falsely claiming royal ties is a particularly grave offence in Thailand, where the monarchy carries enormous prestige and is protected by one of the world’s harshest defamation laws.
The three women and five men, including a monk who allegedly ran the racket, were detained on fraud charges after operating the scam for several years, reportedly raking in over $500,000.
