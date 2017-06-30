Temburong students to participate in Singapore Youth Festival

| Rokiah Mahmud |

THE Co-Curriculum Education Department of the Ministry of Education through Akli Unit yesterday held a sending off ceremony and handing over Brunei Darussalam national flag to Brunei’s representative to Singapore.

The Brunei delegation led by Hajah Hajidah binti Haji Abdul Wahab, Senior Education Officer at the Co-Curriculum Education Department along with one training teacher and 10 students from the Sultan Hassan Secondary School, Temburong departed the Sultanate to participate in the Singapore Youth Festival 2017 Celebrations, Youth Hearts.

Present to handover the Brunei Darussalam national flag was Haji Azis bin Haji Nayan, Director of the Co-Curriculum Education Department in his capacity as the guest of honour.

The sending off ceremony was held at the Brunei International Airport.

The Singapore Youth Festival is an annual arts festival that celebrates numerous youth arts talents.

For this year, students from the Sultan Hassan Secondary School were selected to represent the country after they emerged as champion at the inter-school Brunei Ethnic Dancing Competition.