Temburong Police District holds walkathon to mark RBPF anniversary

| Azlan Othman |

THE Temburong Police District on Sunday held a walkathon to mark the 96th anniversary of the Royal Brunei Police Force (RBPF).

Over 200 participants joined the two-kilometre walkathon, which covered the Kampong Menengah area in the Temburong District.

The event’s guest of honour was the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Pengiran Haji Muhammad bin Pengiran Haji Metali.

Also in attendance was YB Haji Emran bin Haji Sabtu, a member of the Legislative Council (LegCo).

The walkathon, themed ‘Unity and Harmony Strengthen Peace’, aimed to foster closer ties with the community as well as to promote a healthy lifestyle.

The day also featured a ‘One Village, One Product’ (1K1P) expo, a career exhibition by the Police Training Centre and some performances by the RBPF’s band troupe.