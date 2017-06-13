Temburong District orphans receive donations

| Azlan Othman |

FORMER students of the first intake of Sultan Muhammad Jamalul Alam (SMJA) Secondary School’s 1975-1978 English medium session recently held a breaking of fast, Tahlil, thanksgiving prayers for the deceased and handing over of donations to orphans in the Temburong District.

The event was held at the residence of Haji Sheikh Abdullah bin Haji Sheikh Yahya, secretary of the organising committee at Taman Datu Haji Awang Besar in Kg Subok.

The chief guest, Chairperson of the committee Mohd Serudin bin Haji Tuah, presented donations to the Penghulu of Mukim Labu Haji Abdurrahman bin Haji Nasir.

The donations will be handed over to the Acting Assistant Temburong District Officer, the chairperson of the Temburong District Orphans Fund. The annual activity aimed to nurture the spirit of giving and forge closer ties among the former students and their family members. Mass Maghrib, Isyak and Sunnat Tarawikh prayers were also conducted.