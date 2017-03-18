Temanggong House of SMSUA tops biennial cross country

TEMANGGONG House of Sayyidina Umar Al-Khattab Secondary School (SMSUA) bagged the Best Overall Male Trophy, Best Overall Female Trophy, and Best Overall Winner at its biennial cross country event recently.

The cross country was contested between four sport houses: Digadong, Temanggong, Pemancha, and Bendahara.

The cross country was divided into three categories – Category B for students aged 15 and below, Category C for students aged 16 and above, and the Teachers Category. This was further divided into male and female categories.

Mohd Fathurrahman bin Haji Zulkifli and Rasydan Radibillah bin Haji Marsidi won the Boys Categories B and C respectively, while Nurul Syazwin Fazlin binti Haji Mustafa and Nur Zahirah binti Rosli won the Girls Categories B and C respectively. Radzuan bin Haji Chuchu and Lizawati won the Male and Female Teachers Category respectively.

The cross country was aimed at promoting a healthy lifestyle among the students and teachers.

Before the race, the school organised a fitness session which was led by teacher Nurashikin.

The event was supported by Malar Setia Sdn Bhd, which sponsored free drinks consisting of Rainfresh mineral water and Nutrisoy soya milk. These were distributed at the course checkpoints, and also after the race.