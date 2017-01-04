TelBru presents donation to MKM

| Izah Azahari |

TELEKOM Brunei Berhad (TelBru) presented the Brunei Council on Social Welfare (MKM) with a $5,000 mock cheque yesterday in a ceremony held at TelBru’s headquarters in Yayasan Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Complex in the capital.

The donation was presented by TelBru’s CEO David Kay to MKM president Datin Paduka Hajah Intan binti Haji Mohd Kassim, witnessed by members of the non-government organisation (NGO) as well as the company’s staff and volunteers.

Since its initiation in 2014, the collaboration has provided dozens of needy families with the necessary support to inculcate and nurture appreciation for learning among identified children of schooling age with incentives that include brand new school-related necessities ranging from bags to books as well as shoes and uniforms.

Later this month, MKM and TelBru will reconvene at selected commercial areas in Brunei-Muara alongside the recipients of TelBru’s contribution, which will provide these children with the opportunity to select their own personal belongings in hopes to offer further motivation for the academic year.

The programme is part and parcel of TelBru’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) that emphasises the importance of education especially among the younger generation. As the main telecommunications provider in the country, TelBru encourages other NGOs to come forward with CSR opportunities for future collaboration.